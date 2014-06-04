New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "RTD Tea in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Buoyed by the increasing popularity of smaller-sized packaging, in 2013 the local RTD tea category recovered from the sluggish growth reported during the previous year. The category's total volume ballooned by 13% while total value sales jumped by 16%. This expansion is backed by the popularity of leading brand C2 Solo, which has made RTD tea more affordable to Philippine consumers. Priced at Ps10 per 230ml, C2 Solo is a hit among middle-income consumers who prefer healthier beverages. It should be noted that, compared with carbonates, local customers perceive RTD tea to be more beneficial for health.
Competitive Landscape
Universal Robina Corp strengthened its foothold in RTD tea in 2013. The company's value share ballooned from 65% in 2012 to 70% in 2013, making it the fastest-growing player in RTD tea. Its brand C2 remains the number one brand in the country and is seeing a superlative performance thanks to the successful relaunch of C2 Solo in single-serve packaging. This new packaging not only makes the product more affordable but also more accessible as it is now distributed in more sari-sari stores and carinderias. The brand is also benefiting from the increasing health-consciousness in the Philippines, which has boosted general demand for beverages with health positionings like RTD tea.
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Industry Prospects
After the robust expansion of RTD tea in 2013, it is expected that the category will experience more moderate growth in 2013-2018. RTD tea will benefit from the perception of local consumers that green tea, red tea and other types of tea have better health benefits compared with other soft drinks types like carbonates. RTD tea will remain very popular with teens and young professionals who are more adventurous and health-conscious. Driven by category leader C2, RTD tea's growth will also be stimulated by the two-pronged strategy of catering to more price-sensitive buyers through single-serve C2 Solo and pushing RTD tea as a beverage for salo-salo (get-together or party) through 1.5-litre packaging.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Tea industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Tea industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Tea in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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