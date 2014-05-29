New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sauces, dressings and condiments in South Korea saw positive retail volume and value sales growth of 2% and 3%, respectively, in 2013. Retail value sales reached Won1,481 billion in 2013. Table sauces remained the largest category, in accounting for a retail value sales share of 44%. Other table sauces, which included the traditional bean paste Doenjang, remained the largest subcategory in table sauces, as well as sauces, dressings and condiments as a whole. This was due to the fact that Doenjang continued to be commonly used for a variety of dishes in South Korea.
Competitive Landscape
CJ Cheiljedang Corp remained the leading player in sauces, dressings and condiments in South Korea in 2013, in accounting for a retail value sales share of 22%. The company offered eight brands in sauces, dressings and condiments in 2013, namely Haechandeul, Dashida, Beksul, Het Kimchi, Sandeulae, CJ, Freshian and Indeli Curry. The company maintained its leading position through launching new products and promoting its brands. In 2012, CJ Cheiljedang Corp introduced three new premium wet/cooking sauces, Honey Mustard Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce, and Wok Sauce. In particular, Wok Sauce, which contains oyster sauce and various vegetable flavours, was a new product type for South Korea. Furthermore, the company announced its intention to strengthen its position in pasta sauce through offering premium quality products to compete against existing players.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Sauces, dressings and condiments in South Korea is expected to see a constant value CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. This will be driven by demographic changes, namely the increasing number of single households and dual-income households, growing demand for convenience, and ongoing strong competition amongst the major players.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market in South Africa to 2017
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in South Africa
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in South Korea
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in South Africa
- The UK Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Romania
- The German Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?