New Market Research Report: Smoking Tobacco in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Smoking Tobacco in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Traditionally, smoking tobacco was a niche area of tobacco, targeting pipe smokers and offering RYO tobacco as a cheap format for low-income consumers. However, demand for RYO tobacco was boosted by the economic downturn in the middle of the review period. As disposable income levels declined and taxation on cigarettes increased, consumers from all income groups began to embrace RYO tobacco as a more affordable alternative.
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tobacco in the United Kingdom
- Tobacco in the United Kingdom
- Tobacco Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Tobacco in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Cigarettes in the United Kingdom
- Tobacco in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Smoking Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates
- Tobacco in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Haircare Market in the UK