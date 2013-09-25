New Market Research Report: Soft Drinks in Hong Kong, China

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Soft drinks registered positive volume growth in 2012, although at a slight slower rate than during 2011. This was mainly due to the maturing of demand in many soft drinks categories as consumers switched categories to try out novelties. The rising health-consciousness of many consumers also saw them shift away from carbonates towards RTD tea and fruit/vegetable juice, which compromised overall volume growth across soft drinks in 2012. In addition, some companies launched new products during...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asian Speciality Drinks in Hong Kong, China
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Hong Kong, China
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Hong Kong, China
- RTD Tea in Hong Kong, China
- Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks
- Concentrates in Hong Kong, China
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Bottled Water in Hong Kong, China
- RTD Coffee in Hong Kong, China
- Carbonates in Hong Kong, China