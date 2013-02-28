New Market Research Report: SoLoMo (Social Local Mobile): A Game Changer for the Travel Industry?

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "SoLoMo (Social Local Mobile): A Game Changer for the Travel Industry?"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- The overwhelming success of smartphones worldwide and the intersection between the mobile and social dimension has led to the rise of the so-called SoLoMo (social local mobile) trend. Today, travel companies can make use of the detailed information on travellers provided by geo-social marketing to target them more accurately. At the same time, consumers have become more demanding and expect to receive real time services wherever they are and at any time.
Euromonitor International's SoLoMo (Social Local Mobile): A Game Changer for the Travel Industry? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
