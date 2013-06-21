New Market Research Report: Tissue and Hygiene in Uruguay

Fast Market Research recommends "Tissue and Hygiene in Uruguay" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Tissue and hygiene value sales increased in constant terms between 2009 and 2011 due to both volume growth and rising prices as a result of the good performance of the Uruguayan economy. In 2012, a slow evolution of unit prices combined with a decline in volume growth rates in areas that are maturing or already have high per capita consumption resulted in a decline in overall value sales in constant terms.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
