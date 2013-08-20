New Market Research Report: Tobacco in Japan

Fast Market Research recommends "Tobacco in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Volume sales of cigarettes rose slightly in 2012 although the category shrank over the past decade as a whole. Such a reversal in the trend in 2012 was due to a sharp sales decline in the previous year when the earthquake hit the Tohoku area, damaging Japan Tobacco's production facilities. In addition to ensuing supply shortages, consumer confidence after the earthquake dropped, discouraging smoking and drinking, especially outside the home. Around 12 months after the earthquake consumer...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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