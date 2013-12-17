New Market Research Report: Tourism Flows Inbound in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tourism Flows Inbound in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- 2012 saw a significant increase in the number of tourist arrivals with a rise of 7% over the previous year thanks to a number of factors. Improvements in the global economy led to rising consumer confidence in various countries, resulting in more tourists coming to the United Arab Emirates. Then, ongoing civil unrest in countries such as Tunisia or Egypt still prompted many tourists to come to the country as a safer alternative. Finally, the United Arab Emirates is becoming increasingly known...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Inbound in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Arrivals, Arrivals by Mode of Transport, Arrivals by Purpose of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Inbound market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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