New Market Research Report: Unilever Group in Home Care (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Unilever Group in Home Care (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Unilever was the best-performing multinational company within the top 10 players in the global home care industry in 2012, thanks to its broad geographic coverage in emerging markets. With a focus on leveraging brands and products across markets to fill any white spaces, Unilever's product innovation appears to be lagging behind rivals, an area that requires the company's attention in order to remain competitive in the still lucrative home care market.
Euromonitor International's Unilever Group in Home Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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