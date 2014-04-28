New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Wound care is leaving its traditional skin-coloured format to include colourful designs with children in mind. Strawberry Shortcake, Disney's Princesses and Marvel's characters are increasingly seen in this category and their success has demonstrated that companies are willing to pay high amounts on licensing fees to attract children as the most important consumers in wound care. Consumers are also willing to pay slightly higher unit prices to buy those sorts of products in wound care. Along...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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