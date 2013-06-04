New Market Research Report: Writing Instruments in Spain

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Writing Instruments in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Whilst the current severe economic downturn in Spain significantly impacted most categories in personal accessories, in writing instruments it mainly only affected sales of higher-priced products, such as luxury pens. In fact, the prolonged and gradual decline in terms of value sales of writing instruments in Spain was due to several other factors, including technological transformations, as well as market forces, which are posing very serious challenges for the major players in the category.
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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