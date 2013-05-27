New Market Research Report: Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Georgia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Georgia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The main competitor of major players in the Georgian yoghurt and sour milk category remains artisanal products. Artisanal products achieve a high share in sour milk, which is traditionally produced by Georgian households. In addition to drinking milk products, the leading players in yoghurt and sour milk in 2012 expanded their product line to cover the maximum number of consumers and rebranded their products (Sante and Georgian-Eco). The efforts of these companies led to a one percentage point...
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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