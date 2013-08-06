New Market Study, "Amway Corp in Retailing (World)", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Amway Corp in Retailing (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- US-based direct seller Amway Corp has enjoyed exponential growth 2007-2012, thanks to its successful development of emerging markets in Asia Pacific, in particular China which generated 40% of the company's direct sales in 2012. Amway's strategy of pushing for higher price positions, backed by a strong product development pipeline run by the company's own R&D and manufacturing facilities, has helped force this share, and the company is busy exploring potential in new markets.
Euromonitor International's Amway Corp in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
