New Market Study, "Apparel in the Czech Republic", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- In 2012 Czech consumers struggled with further weakening purchasing power, which encouraged them to carefully manage their household budgets. Czechs were willing to reduce their spending on apparel, although they did not want to give up shopping for such products. They therefore opted for cheaper brands, often private label, and looked for opportunities to buy clothing at attractive discounts. The situation is not expected to improve fast, with a pessimistic GDP forecast for 2013 and an...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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