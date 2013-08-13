New Market Study, "Beer in Bolivia", Has Been Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The multi-national SABMiller introduced a beer produced in Peru to be sold in Bolivia only. The Cordillera brand is distributed by Aidisa Bolivia with good marketing support. Upon its introduction in the last quarter of 2011 the company began a strong campaign of television advertising targeting middle- and high-income male consumers. The company also sponsors events that attract these population groups. This is quite an important move, because previously the leader in beer enjoyed exclusivity...
Euromonitor International's Beer in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages
- Beer Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Beer Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Beer Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Beer Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- China Regional West Beer Market Insight 2012
- China Regional South Beer Market Insight 2012
- Caribbean Beer Market Insights 2012
- Turkey Beer Market Insights 2012
- Beer Market in Middle East and North Africa to 2017: Market Guide