New Market Study, "Breakfast Cereals in Venezuela", Has Been Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Over 2012, breakfast cereals continued to show a slowdown trend in consumption; nonetheless, the drop in volume sales was less pronounced than that of 2011. In the context of product shortages, high inflation rates and contraction of purchasing power, Venezuelans are becoming more rational consumers, sensitive to product offerings and able to replace products and brands. Breakfast cereals face strong competition from corn flour arepas, a price-regulated item that is very traditional in all...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Breakfast Cereals: Global Industry Guide
- Breakfast Cereals Market in China to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in India to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Germany to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Spain to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Brazil to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in France to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Italy to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in United States to 2016