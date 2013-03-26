New Market Study, "Chilled Processed Food in Sweden", Has Been Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chilled Processed Food in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Swedish demand for chilled processed meat is very stable, with major fluctuations in value or volume sales being unusual. However, the share of locally produced meat is increasing steadily thanks to a higher number of brands from small manufacturers being carried in local retail outlets. The two main reasons for choosing local or regional producers, according to a study carried out by Coop Sverige, were firstly supporting local producers and secondly reducing emissions from transport. According...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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