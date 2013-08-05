New Market Study, "Colour Cosmetics in Japan", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Colour Cosmetics in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Current value sales of colour cosmetics recorded only marginal growth in 2012. With a growing trend for natural make-up, more consumers used powder and BB (blemish balm) cream instead of foundation. Additionally, consumers wore light colours on their eyes and enjoyed the soft touch of shimmery eye shadows in more natural colours such as beige. Mascara remained a popular item among young consumers to emphasise their eyes, but consumers applied less make-up overall on their faces.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
