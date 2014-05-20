New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Although a significant proportion of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in Turkey are still available only with a prescription, the category increased by 26% in current value terms in 2013. The main reason was the continued effects of government's new reimbursement policy for pharmaceuticals, including a fixed cost for every prescription, and extra fees if the number of prescribed products in a single prescription exceeds three. Many patients in Turkey are now more willing to pay for...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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