New Market Study, "Drinking Milk Products in Australia", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Following the supermarket "price wars" of 2011, in which the two major grocery chains competed over the price of generic milk, drinking milk products stabilised in 2012 with a 2% rise in current value sales. The winners: very cheap basic offerings, speciality milks and flavoured milk drinks. The losers: everyday offerings from the leading players in fresh/pasteurised milk, Lion Pty Ltd and Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd.
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Powder Milk, Soy Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
