New Market Study, "Eye Care in Macedonia", Has Been Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Macedonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Eye care achieved current value growth of 4% and began to show signs of slowing down, particularly following a period of a double-digit value growth seen earlier in the review period. Growth of the eye care category has been linked to the widening retail availability of products within the category and hence rising consumer awareness about them over the review period. Chemists/pharmacies began to offer an even wider range of eye care products, which in return resulted in stronger sales.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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