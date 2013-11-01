New Market Study, "Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Venezuela", Has Been Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- In Venezuela, FF bakery products is the largest category within FF packaged food, accounting for 34% value share in 2012. This is because of the weight of FF breakfast cereals, which held over 50% of the total volume of breakfast cereals sold in the country. Alimentos Kellogg is the leading company in this category as its range of products including family and children's breakfast cereals are all fortified with vitamins and minerals. The fact that breakfast cereals are consumed by all family...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Venezuela report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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