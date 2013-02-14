New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Despite persistent global economic uncertainty, pet care continues to see strong retail growth. However, trading conditions have become increasingly competitive, which means that product innovation and segmentation have become even more crucial to achieving long-term success. This global briefing explores the underlying trends and themes driving pet care innovation, highlighting specific examples from around the world that can provide insights on the future direction of the industry.
Euromonitor International's From Gourmet to Grain-free: Innovation in a Resilient Global Pet Care Industry global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, February 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Pet Care: Global Industry Guide
- Hand & Body Care: Global Industry Guide
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Global Pet Care