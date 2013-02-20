New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Indonesian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Indonesian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
After a decade of economic reform in the economy, the Indonesian defense ministry has decided to modernize its armed forces in 2011. Therefore, the defense spending during the forecast period will grow rapidly at a strong CAGR of 22.4% to reach US$18.2 billion by 2017. During the review period, the government decided to reduce its military spending, and consequently the allocation for both capital and revenue expenditure has decreased. The primary reasons for the strong growth anticipated in the Indonesian defense expenditure is the country's effort to overhaul its defense equipment, strong economic growth at 16.1% CAGR during the review period, border disputes with Malaysia and the various programs for the disaster relief, and peace-keeping operations.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Indonesia's defense expenditure is driven by a number of factors that are unique to the country. Firstly, the country maintains it has no intention to develop an army to threaten peace in the Southeast Asian region, and despite the country's recognition of the need to significantly increase its defense budget to meet minimum requirements over the forecast period, there appears to be no indication of an arms accumulation strategy. Factors such as its efforts to build a domestic defense industry, tensions with Malaysia, natural disasters, an accumulation of demand due to historically low defense expenditure and a highly complex border region will drive overall defense expenditure in the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Dirgantara Indonesia, PAL Indonesia, PT Pindad, Dok and Perkapalan, PT Dahana, PT Multiintegra, Radar and Communications Systems, PT SOG Indonesia
