Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Embedded gaming or Gamification is a next generation advertising approach in which gaming elements are integrated into a non-game environment.
Gamification represents a promising strategy for public and commercial brands to increase customer activity, build loyalty, broaden reach and monetize assets.
Mind Commerce projects Gamification growth to reach $3.6 billion by 2017. It is also estimated that by 2017, 80% of Global 2000 organizations will have gamified applications and/or processes.
The goal of Gamification is to maximum user brand/product engagement through facilitation of entertainment in which the user interacts with the brand in a fun/pleasurable manner. One of the keys to success is to assess user behavioral patterns as a precursor to deploying optimal game mechanics that that align user likes, dislikes, expectations and behaviors. Optimal design is based on research into extrinsic motivators, intrinsic values and facilitation of long term engagement.
This research includes:
- Gamification business model analysis
- In-depth analysis of Gamification solution and dynamics
- Analysis of thirty two companies involved in Gamificiation
- Case study analysis of brands capitalizing upon Gamification
- Analysis of Gamification market trends and market projections 2012 - 2017
- Analysis of potential benefit metrics and non-metrics of Gamification for Brands
- Gamification process analysis including game mechanics, design techniques, and features
- Guidelines for Brands, Vendors, Service Providers, and Investors to realize optimal success with Gamification
- Feasibility assessment of Gamification solutions across various industries (education, enterprise, healthcare, education, entertainment)
As a complement to this valuable report, Mind Commerce provides Gamification consultancy services including:
- Design a deployment solution with operational support
- Define ROI measurement & tracking metrics from Gamified solution
- Develop cross channel marketing solutions identification and implementation
- Identify the specific Gamification potential for your industry, product or service
- Identify game mechanics for your product or service that will act as extrinsic motivators
Companies in Report:
Vendor Platforms: Gamify.it, Badgeville, Bunchball, Bigdoor, CrowdTwist, Cynergy, SpectrumDNA, Reputely, IActionable, Scvngr, Manumatix, Leapfrog, beintoo, Objective Logistics, Rypple, CloudCaptive, Arcaris, Gigya, Gamisfaction, Play Nicely, Punchtab, Keas, RepTivity, Fusion, Badgy, Bulbstorm, Crowd Factory, FanGager, RoarEngine, Hoopla, Kitzy, and Snowfly
