Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2012 -- Global LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market (2011-2016) : Analysis and Forecast by Product (Surface Mounted Display, Conventional LED Walls; HBLED, Color LED, Fixed And Portable Fixtures), by Applications (Backlighting, Signage, General Lighting, Automotive Lighting) and by Geography
The global LED market has witnessed rapid growth due to the demand for efficient displays, lighting, and fixtures along with the rising awareness levels about energy conservation. The LED display market is very broad in terms of end user applications and includes notebook PCs, LCD TVs, handsets signals and many more. Major segments in the lighting market are general lighting, automotive lighting, signs and billboard lighting, with general lighting accounting for approximately 75% of the total lighting market. The construction of new green buildings as well as retrofitting the existing buildings in order to make them green is increasing the demand for energy efficient lighting fixtures and, in turn, driving the lighting fixtures market.
A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source. LEDs are used as indicator lamps in many devices and are increasingly used for other lighting. Introduced as a practical electronic component in 1962, early LEDs emitted low-intensity red light, but modern versions are available across the visible, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths, with very high brightness.
In general, a flat-surface uncoated LED semiconductor chip will emit light only perpendicular to the semiconductor's surface, and a few degrees to the side, in a cone shape referred to as the light cone, cone of light or the escape cone. The maximum angle of incidence is referred to as the critical angle. When this angle is exceeded, photons no longer penetrate the semiconductor but are instead reflected both internally inside the semiconductor crystal and externally off the surface of the crystal as if it were a mirror.
Many LED semiconductor chips are potted in clear or colored molded plastic shells. The plastic shell has three purposes:
Mounting the semiconductor chip in devices is easier to accomplish.
The tiny fragile electrical wiring is physically supported and protected from damage.
The plastic acts as a refractive intermediary between the relatively high-index semiconductor and low-index open air
