New Market Study, "Home Improvement in South Africa", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Improvement in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- South African consumers traditionally hire professionals for home improvement projects. However, with escalating food and fuel prices, and high household debt levels continuing to grow, many consumers are unable to afford home improvement services as a result of increasing labour costs. Hence, South African consumers are increasingly deciding to do their own home improvement. As a result, home improvement sales have witnessed positive growth over the review period (8% CAGR).
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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