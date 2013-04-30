New Market Study, "Homeshopping in Venezuela", Has Been Published

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Homeshopping in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Homeshopping remained underdeveloped in Venezuela. Low company activity and strong competition from direct sellers are two key factors behind the small channel size. Direct selling is very popular among low and lower middle-income groups who find it highly convenient with plenty of good offers. Direct sellers reach most of the population due to extensive distribution networks and embrace various product ranges such as beauty and personal care, consumer healthcare, personal goods, apparel,...
Euromonitor International's Homeshopping in Venezuela report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Furniture and Homewares Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
