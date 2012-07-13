New Market Study: "How Britain Shops for Food & Grocery 2012 | Verdict Consumer Report"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- As shoppers budgets are increasingly restricted and spend declines in other sectors, food & grocery share is up. Market polarisation has seen shoppers trading up to indulge at Waitrose but also down to shop with Aldi, Lidl and Iceland. Price has an important role to play in loyalty dynamics as both inflationary pressures and retailer price comparison campaigns drive up awareness and sensitivity.



Report Scope



- Identify how main players in food & grocery drive loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration

- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in food & grocery and justify your own business investments

- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities



Report Highlights



In the current difficult economic climate shopper share has grown for food & grocery. This occurs naturally as shoppers cut back on discretionary spending in other sectors and food & grocery gains importance and share of wallet. Trading down from eating out and the increased importance of entertaining at home has boosted the food & grocery sector.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Trends towards shopping around to seek out the best bargains in food & grocery have increased year-on-year with shoppers visiting an average of 2.3 stores in addition to their own main store. This is up from 2.1 the year before, driven by the rise in popularity of discounters.Visitors to discounters are rising and more likely to visit other stores.



Price is the single most important factor for food & grocery shoppers in store choice, its loyalty score increasing by 7.8 percentage points to 49.9% over 2008-12. This puts price ahead of convenience and range as the principle driver of loyalty. Ongoing inflation in fuel and commodity costs is driving up food prices, increasing sensitivity.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How has the profile of the consumers shopping at the main food & grocery players changed over the past year and what has caused this?

- What drives consumers to shop for food & grocery at both you and your competitors? What makes them disloyal?

- How many other stores do your shoppers use for food & grocery and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research