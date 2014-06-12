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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013, the trend of people switching from standard powder to other detergent formats strengthened. Standard powder detergents saw a 14% decline in current value sales in 2013, while concentrated powder detergents saw corresponding growth of 2%. Liquid detergents was another category which saw the same movement from standard to compact with standard volume sales dropping by 8% and concentrated sales growing by 27% in 2013. The reason behind this was that players focused their investment on the more modern concentrated formats, leaving the outdated standard versions behind. Overall consumers favoured liquid and tablet detergents over powder versions, viewing the first one as more practical and effective, while also providing better results at lower temperatures and better at preserving fabrics.
Competitive Landscape
Both of the leading companies, Procter & Gamble Bulgaria and Ficosota Syntez saw a one percentage point increase in retail value sales share to reach 34% and 20%, respectively, in 2013. Both companies maintained wide product portfolios, as well as spent heavily on advertising and marketing activities. Together with Henkel Bulgaria, which ranked third on a retail value sales share of 13% and Mexon OOD, which ranked fifth on a retail value sales share of 3%, these players had the strongest media presence through television, internet and radio.
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Industry Prospects
Laundry care is expected to see a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, in terms of value sales at constant 2013 prices. This represents a slowdown from the CAGR of 4% seen over the review period. Meanwhile, retail volume sales are expected to see a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, compared to the CAGR of 3% seen over the review period. Lower retail volume sales growth is expected over the forecast period, due to the ongoing consumer migration away from powder and standard products towards tablet and liquid detergent formats, which mainly come in concentrated form. Unit prices in general will also fall, due to the above reasons and the maturity and saturation of the category.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Bulgaria with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Bulgaria, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Bulgaria market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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