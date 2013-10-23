New Market Study, "Men's Grooming in Malaysia", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- In Malaysia there have been significant changes in the perceptions of men, with more Malaysians being concerned about their personal appearance and personal image during work or leisure time. The importance of grooming products was no longer applicable only to women, but also to men, which suggested constant demand for men's grooming products in 2012. Eyeing this opportunity, manufacturers launched beauty and personal care products specifically targeting men. New launches by the leading players...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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