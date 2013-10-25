Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mobile Cocooning: How Growing Reliance on Smart Devices is Influencing Consumer Behaviour", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Recent years have seen an explosion in mobile web use. Increasingly powerful devices and apps are capable of fulfilling a multitude of tasks, from entertainment, communication and navigation to shopping, education and health monitoring. As a result. consumers are becoming ever more immersed in their own digital worlds, anywhere and at any time. This new global report analyses the current and future impact of the new mobile-centric lifestyle on consumer behaviour and markets.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
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Product coverage:<|Products|>
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
* Identify factors driving change now and in the future
* Understand motivation
* Forward-looking outlook
* Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
* Take a step back from micro trends
* Get up to date estimates and comment
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