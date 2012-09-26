Recently published research from BRICdata, "Mobile Marketing Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in India: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Mobile marketing is registering significant growth in India due to its various benefits. These benefits include the ability to reach a target audience from mobile marketing in a more cost-effective manner than traditional options such as print and television advertisements, as well as the ability to directly interact with consumers through mobile marketing, which enables companies conduct surveys and polls, generate feedback and receive immediate response to their marketing initiatives. These benefits are generating better returns on investment for corporations on their mobile marketing expenditure. The rising use of mobile marketing can be attributed to the country's increasing mobile internet penetration, especially in social groups A and B (SECs A and B).
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the mobile marketing market in India
- It provides current and forecast market sizing for mobile marketing spend in India
- It offers detailed analysis of business, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of the mobile marketing market in India
- The report highlights the key challenges faced by the mobile marketing market
- It provides case examples of innovative mobile marketing strategies adopted by key players across consumer industries such as FMCG, healthcare, banking, and travel and tourism
- It also provides insights into the future of mobile marketing and upcoming trends shaping the growth of the market in India
