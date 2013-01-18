New Financial Services research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- A significant portion of the global population is "unbanked", low credit, or otherwise unable to establish and maintain a bank account. While this portion of the population is on a downtrend due to globalization and developing countries becoming more industrialized, the market segment without a traditional financial account is an important market segment for mobile commerce. In addition, travelers face issues with currency differences, exchange services and other impediments that make mobile payment an attractive option to traditional commerce.
This report evaluates mobile commerce for unbanked, low credit, or no credit users. The report analyzes the market challenges and includes two case studies for developed and developing markets. The report analyzes mobile commerce companies involved in each market and banking solutions with a SWOT analysis for each mobile payment solution. The report also evaluates the future trends for mobile payment solutions for unbanked and under-banked populations.
The report includes the following forecasts:
- GLOBAL PAYMENT MARKET FORECAST BY REGION
- GLOBAL M-COMMERCE SERVICE USERS FORECAST BY SEGMENT
- GLOBAL M-COMMERCE SERVICE REVENUE FORECAST BY SEGMENT
- GLOBAL UNBANKED POPULATION FORECAST
- GLOBAL M-COMMERCE SERVICE REVENUE FORECAST BY REGION
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile commerce companies
- Financial institutions of all types
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Commerce application companies
