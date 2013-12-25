Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The Vietnamese non-life insurance segment grew in value terms from VND9.3 trillion (US$569.3 million) in 2008 to VND18.7 trillion (US$896.7 million) in 2012, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the review period (2008-2012). This was supported by the country's robust economic growth, expanding automobile industry, increasing middle-class population and governmental initiatives on agricultural insurance. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), growth is anticipated to be driven by the development of the country's automobile, real estate and construction markets. Motor insurance was the largest category in the non-life insurance segment in 2012, followed by marine, aviation and transit insurance. Demographic shifts in terms of income, and the switch from bicycle to motorcycle as the preferred method of transport, will support the growth of motor insurance. Furthermore, motor third-party liability insurance is now compulsory in Vietnam.
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Key Highlights
- The Vietnamese non-life insurance segment was supported by the country's robust economic growth, expanding automobile industry, increasing middle-class population and governmental initiatives on agricultural insurance
- Motor insurance was the largest category in the non-life insurance segment in 2012, followed by marine, aviation and transit insurance
- Over the forecast period (2012-2017), growth is anticipated to be driven by the development of the country's automobile, real estate and construction markets
- The non-life segment is highly competitive, with the 10-leading companies collectively accounting for 82.6% of the segment's written premiums in 2012
- Agents form the leading distribution network for non-life insurance products. The number of policies distributed by the agency network increased from 14.4 million in 2011 to 145.1 million in 2012
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Vietnam:
- It provides historical values for Vietnam's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Vietnam's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Vietnam
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Vietnam for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Vietnam and its growth prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bao Viet Holdings, PVI Insurance Corporation, BaoMinh Insurance Corporation, PJICO Insurance Corporation, Post and Telecommunication Insurance Vietnam, Samsung Vina Insurance Company, BIDV Insurance Corporation, Global Insurance Company, Military Insurance Company, AAA Assurance Corporation
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