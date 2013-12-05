New Market Study, "Online Travel in the BRICS", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Online Travel in the BRICS"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Online travel sales are experiencing robust growth in all BRIC countries, favoured by rising disposable incomes and growing internet penetration, and by the advent of tech savvy middle classes longing to explore the world. Air bookings are currently the most developed category for online travel sales in these countries, with travel accommodation quickly gaining ground. Mobile travel sales currently represent only a small niche, but are poised to increase rapidly over the next five years.
Euromonitor International's Online Travel in the BRICS global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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