Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The Chilean packaging industry registered strong growth during the review period growing at a CAGR of 5.76%, supported by both growing food exports and the entry of major industry competitors into the domestic market. The food and beverages sector remains the key driver of the domestic packaging industry, and is supported by export demand and easy access to raw materials. Over the forecast period the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.71%. As the domestic demand for packaging materials increases in line with the recovery in the economy, the Chilean packaging industry is expected to record an improving level of investment.
Key Highlights
- Despite a decline in GDP during 2008-2009, anticipated economic growth is expected to provide impetus to the Chilean packaging industry.
- Increased hygiene measures are driving the need for technologically-advanced packaging machinery in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries.
- Active and smart packaging has been gaining popularly in Chile's food and beverage industry. Companies use active packaging to preserve the quality and extend the shelf life of food.
- Business-friendly regulations resulted in high levels of supplier activity in the Chilean packaging market. This, coupled with an increased export demand, has led to local packaging manufacturers following, and maintaining, international quality standards.
- In terms of end-user markets, the food and beverage industry accounts for nearly 73.5% of the packaging market, while the pharmaceutical sector represents 9%.
