Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Over the review period, it was noted that parallel imported polish brands became available in New Zealand. Mr Sheen (in furniture polish) represents a good example of a parallel imported brand found on several home care internet retailing sites (such as fishpond.co.nz); however, despite this phenomenon, polishing has become an outdated home care chore for most busy households and tends to be done less regularly than other tasks, such as toilet cleaning and surface cleaning.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son (NZ) Pty led the category with a value share of 28% in 2013, which was unchanged from 2012; however, in GBO terms, SC Johnson & Son?s value share was 52% in 2013, taking into account the acquisition of the Kiwi brand. Sara Lee Corp sold the Kiwi brand to SC Johnson & Son in 2011. The brand then became marketed locally through SC Johnson & Son (NZ) Pty. Pledge continued to be the highest ranked brand within polishes in 2013, and was particularly strong in furniture and floor polish (Pledge Wood Magic), with a value share of 58% and 35% in each respective category.
Industry Prospects
Polishing as a household chore is expected to continue to be viewed as an unnecessary task by time-poor consumers. Therefore, sales of polishes are expected to decline at a CAGR of 1% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
