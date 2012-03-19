New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Pricing in the Global Tobacco Industry: Prices Will Rise But Will Profits Follow?"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- The effect of price rises on cigarette volumes and the level of price elasticity of demand - the extent to which higher prices make smokers consume less - is becoming increasingly vital to the tobacco industry, as is the related concept of pricing strength and the question - how long can the industry keep increasing value sales while profits fall by persuading consumers to trade up rather than trade down?
Euromonitor International's Pricing in the Global Tobacco Industry: Prices Will Rise but Will Profits Follow? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to get this report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
