New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Procter & Gamble is the number one global player in retail tissue and hygiene, underpinned by its strength in nappies/diapers/pants and sanitary protection. However, the company remains overly dependent on mature markets, and its recent results show a gradual weakening in consumer demand for its products. In mature markets, the company continues to pursue a premium price positioning strategy. Meanwhile, emerging markets have continued thus far to compensate for weak growth elsewhere.
Euromonitor International's Procter & Gamble Co, The in Retail Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World)
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- Tissue and Hygiene in Brazil
- Tissue and Hygiene in the US
- Tissue and Hygiene in Italy
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- Tissue and Hygiene in Chile
- Tissue and Hygiene in China
- Tissue and Hygiene in Japan