New Market Study Published: Air Care in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Care in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Air care registered 4% growth in current value terms in 2011, after seeing a decline in 2009 due to the economic recession. The smell of damp during the long rainy season resulted in demand for air care products. However, local consumers tend to prefer electronic air purifiers in order to deodorise or purify the air, rather than air care products which release fragrance, which is an obstacle to the growth of air care in Korea. There was slight increase in average unit prices, due to new product...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
