New Market Study Published: Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- In 2011 Asian speciality drinks saw growth of 2% in total volume terms. Asian still RTD tea and cereal/pulse-based drinks saw positive growth, with cereal/pulse-based drinks recording the strongest performance in 2011. A number of manufacturers offer cereal/pulse-based drinks in the format of a traditional rice-based South Korean drink, which resulted from the government's promotion to consume domestic rice in South Korea. A traditional drink, Sik-hye is made from steamed rice, and the...
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
