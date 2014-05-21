New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- In 2013 Ukraine could not get rid of its strong cash culture and Ukrainians traditionally opted for cash withdrawal with the ATM cards. Even though the number of ATM cards declined in 2013 (-3%), the number and value of transactions were on the rise, increasing 10% and 26% (in current terms) respectively. Ukrainians still preferred taking money out of ATMs and paying with cash rather than paying with cards, a procedure usually viewed as cumbersome, less safe and more costly than paying with...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Ukraine report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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