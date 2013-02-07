New Market Study Published: Baby and Child-Specific Products in Vietnam

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Vietnam"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Baby and child-specific products in Vietnam continued to record strong growth in both volume and current value terms. As living standards improved and consumers became better educated about childcare due to the wide availability of information, they became more demanding when choosing products for their babies and switched to more premium and expensive products. Less affluent parents also traded up but bought fewer products. Moreover, the availability and variety of baby and child-care specific...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Brazil
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Russia
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in the Netherlands
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in France
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Hungary
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Italy
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in New Zealand
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Sweden
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Japan
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Bulgaria