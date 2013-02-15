New Market Study Published: Biscuits in Peru

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Biscuits in Peru"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Increasingly hectic lives among working Peruvians, exacerbated by bad traffic and long commutes in major cities like Lima, positively influenced the growth of biscuits in 2012. According to trade sources, 80% of biscuits were consumed outside the home and the product is highly associated with convenience and on-the-go consumption. Consumers frequently took biscuits to replace meals on busy days.
Euromonitor International's Biscuits in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
