Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Multi-purpose alternatives, for general domestic use, which are characterised by their multiple features, represented a key sales driver in the category in 2013. Manufacturers responded to the intensifying demand for convenience among local householders, who were likely to buy multi-purpose products in order to mix them with water. In light of this, manufacturers focused on combining cleansing and disinfection, with claims such as "kills 99% of germs", and detergent in their vanguard...
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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