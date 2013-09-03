New Market Study Published: Calming and Sleeping in New Zealand

Fast Market Research recommends "Calming and Sleeping in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The major sleep issues present in New Zealand include insomnia, circadian rhythm disorders (jet lag, shift work disorders) and sleep apnea. Circadian rhythm disorders often represent a temporary condition, hence consumers are more likely to self-medicate in this instance. Conversely, insomnia (inability to fall asleep) and sleep apnea (low breathing or breathing pauses during sleep) are considered more serious conditions requiring input from a pharmacist or doctor. Insomnia usually affects...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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