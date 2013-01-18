New Market Study Published: China Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- BMI expects the China consumer electronics market will grow by around 9% in 2013. We forecast headline consumer spending to grow at 8.0% in 2012 and 2013, which marks a downward revision from our previous forecast of 8.4% for both years. The government's rural consumer electronics subsidy programme should continue to drive flat-screen TV sets and other products and electronic vendors and retailers are expanding and adjusting strategies to take advantage of this opportunity.
Vendors will look to newer technologies such as Smart TVs, LED TV sets and 3D TV sets, to drive sales. Smartphones are estimated to account for above 40% of total handset sales in China, and this share will pass 60% by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$80.3bn in 2012 to US$88.3bn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast downwardly revised in US dollar terms due to macroeconomic factors, following a slowdown in H112.
AV sales: US$77.5bn in 2012 to US$84.7bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main driver being demand for flat-screen TV sets.
Handset sales: US$42.4bn in 2012 to US$45.1bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised, but with strong volume growth of smartphones.
Risk/Reward Ratings: China's score was 61 out of 100. China took 5th place in our latest RRR table, but due to its vast market and rising penetration has potential to rise over time.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Consumer Electronics in Europe to 2015: Market Guide