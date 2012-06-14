New Market Study Published: Chocolate Confectionery in the United Arab Emirates

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chocolate Confectionery in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Caught between the soaring cost of raw materials and an inability to increase prices, manufacturers were forced to find creative methods to remain profitable in 2011. Sugar and cocoa prices continued to increase in 2011, while the UAE government remained averse to passing rising production costs onto consumers. As a result, some manufacturers reduced the weight of their countlines, while maintaining the same price point as a means of staying profitable.
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Alfajores, Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
