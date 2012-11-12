New Market Study Published: Colour Cosmetics in the Czech Republic

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The trend towards natural beauty continued in the Czech Republic at the end of the review period. As natural appearance is trendy, women prefer fine, seemingly invisible make-up that underlines their features and does not look artificial. The accent is put on the face and especially emphasises eyes. Colour cosmetics products are used mainly by young and middle-aged women, whilst elderly Czech women use the make-up rather rarely.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
